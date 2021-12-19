Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Hold

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $24.50 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,217,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

