Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Erste Group raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

