Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

