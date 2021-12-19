Zacks Investment Research Lowers KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) to Hold

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

KLDiscovery stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

