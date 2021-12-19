Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Hold

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

MERC opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $755.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.