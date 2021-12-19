Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $527.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

