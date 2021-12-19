Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Buy

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

BASE stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76. Couchbase has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

