Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.58. Zhihu shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 53,953 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,722,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 969,058 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

