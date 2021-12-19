Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.58. Zhihu shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 53,953 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
