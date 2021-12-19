Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0915 on Major Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

