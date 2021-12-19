ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $61.67 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $61.67 million and $48,910.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.80 or 0.08333863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.91 or 0.99855461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

