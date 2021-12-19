ZKSwap Market Cap Hits $83.20 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $83.20 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.08329369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00076196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.92 or 1.00824730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

