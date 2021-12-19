Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Short Interest Up 51.3% in November

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the November 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of ZUO opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $453,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,297 shares of company stock worth $2,976,542 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Zuora by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

