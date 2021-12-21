-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 55,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,685. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.