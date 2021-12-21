$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $915.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

COLM traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. 6,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

