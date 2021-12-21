$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.16. 9,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.02. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

