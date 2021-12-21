1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

