1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,734 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

