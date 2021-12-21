2,287 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

