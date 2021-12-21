$238.13 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $238.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the highest is $242.51 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

THRM stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,634. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

