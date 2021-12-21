$912.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $912.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.61 million and the highest is $920.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $906.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of ST traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 3,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,251. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

