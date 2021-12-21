ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

