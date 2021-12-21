Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,129,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,048,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock remained flat at $$178.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $108.82 and a 12 month high of $189.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

