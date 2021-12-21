ACG Wealth Sells 246 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

