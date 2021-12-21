Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00. Afya has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Afya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Afya by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.