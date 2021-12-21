Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and $5.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,911.00 or 0.98723705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00269962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00394806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00145709 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008579 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,632,123 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

