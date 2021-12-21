Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Up 8.4%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.83. Approximately 4,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,225,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

