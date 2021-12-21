American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $61,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.21. 10,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,975. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

