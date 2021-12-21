AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

