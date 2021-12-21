AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.33 and last traded at $116.45. 2,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

