Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

In related news, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

