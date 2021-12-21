Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $87.68 to $100.91. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “BNS Has the Highest Upside Potential” and dated December 7, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com. BNS is an FRC Top Pick.”

12/3/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

12/1/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

11/22/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

11/17/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

11/12/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

11/10/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after acquiring an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,193,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

