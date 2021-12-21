Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.82. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.15. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

