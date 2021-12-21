Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.48. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $127.10. 6,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.74. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

