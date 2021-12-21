Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,960 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. 36,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,717. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

