Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $119.18 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $119,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.60. 7,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,221. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $266.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

