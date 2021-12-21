Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,899 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $68,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

