Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $107,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.