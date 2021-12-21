Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $26.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. 3,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,353. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

