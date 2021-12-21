AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lessened by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $8,786,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 660,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,103,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

