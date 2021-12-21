Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 8,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 625,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

