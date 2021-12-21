Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 2.6%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 1,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 883,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGRY. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

