Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Kohl’s posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 137,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 947.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

