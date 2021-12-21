Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.54. 5,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.