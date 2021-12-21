Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Price Target at $961.40

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $952.93.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

BlackRock stock traded up $14.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $911.53. 10,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,959. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $922.87 and a 200 day moving average of $899.77. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 177.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

