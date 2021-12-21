Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target at $35.75

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,621. The stock has a market cap of $794.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

