Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $101.50

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE CSR traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $109.73. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -387.13, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

