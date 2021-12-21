Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Target Price at $20.00

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

