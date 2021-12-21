Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.12. 5,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.49%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $845,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $759.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.92.
Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
