Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.12. 5,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $845,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $759.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.