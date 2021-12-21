Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTC.A. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$179.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$178.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$189.41. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$159.44 and a 12 month high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

