Capital Square LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.